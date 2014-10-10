AMC To Focus On Scripted Content

AMC will move away from the reality series arena to focus its programming energies on scripted fare, the network said Friday.

The network, which has the most watched cable show in The Walking Dead as well as Emmy-winning series Mad Men, has cancelled several of its scripted shows including Game of Arms which it had renewed for a sophomore season this past September as well as Freakshow among others. Producers will have the option of finding another home for their projects with AMC’s full cooperation, according to AMC sources.

The network will continue to air its veteran reality series Comic Book Men as well as its live Talking Dead series, according to network officials.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.