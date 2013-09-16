AMC Developing 'The Walking Dead' Companion Series

AMC green lit a companion series to The Walking Dead, the network announced on Monday.

The untitled series is set to premiere in 2015 and will be produced by AMC Studios. Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd and David Alpert will executive produce.

"Building on the success of the most popular show on television for adults 18-49 is literally a no-brainer," said Charlie Collier, AMC's president and general manager. "We look forward to working with Robert, Gale and Dave again as we develop an entirely new story and cast of characters. It's a big world and we can't wait to give fans another unforgettable view of the zombie apocalypse."

"After 10 years of writing the comic book series and being so close to the debut of our fourth, and in my opinion, best season of the TV series, I couldn't be more thrilled about getting the chance to create a new corner of The Walking Dead universe," said Kirkman. "The opportunity to make a show that isn't tethered by the events of the comic book, and is truly a blank page, has set my creativity racing."

AMC's drama slate is undergoing a major overhaul. One of its flagshp series Breaking Bad, has only two episodes remaining while Mad Men airs its final season next year. The network also recently canceled The Killing for a second time and new drama Low Winter Sun has been struggling.

AMC recently ordered two drama series, Halt & Catch Fire and Turn, and started production on the pilot for Line of Sight. The network additionally green lit a spinoff of Breaking Bad tentatively titled Better Call Saul, which is based on Breaking Bad's Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) character.