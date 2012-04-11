AMC Developing Series From 'Walking Dead' Executive Producer
AMC is developing a new series from Robert Kirkman, executive producer and
writer for The Walking Dead.
Thief of Thieves will reunite Kirkman -- who wrote the original Walking Dead comics
upon which the series is based -- and fellow executive producer David
Alpert with Chic Eglee (The Shield, Dexter), who served as an EP
for Dead's first season. Thief of Thieves will be based on the
comic of the same name, which was also written by Kirkman.
The series will focus on master thief Conrad
Paulson who, while attempting to reconcile with his estranged wife and son,
vows to walk the straight and narrow, only to discover he's completely addicted
to the thrill of stealing.
"Much like The Walking Dead brought
horror to television in a unique and groundbreaking way, I feel Thief of
Thieves can do the same thing for heist stories, showing the humanity of
all the characters, including the criminals," explains Kirkman. "AMC recognizes the
limitless ideas generated by the comic industry."
The deal was brokered by CAA, Katz Golden
Rosenman for Kirkman, Behr Abramson for Alpert/Circle of Confusion, Michael
Gendler for Eglee and Marci Wiseman, head of business affairs for AMC with Roger Arar at
Loeb and Loeb.
