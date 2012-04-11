AMC Developing Series From 'Walking Dead' Executive Producer

AMC is developing a new series from Robert Kirkman, executive producer and

writer for The Walking Dead.

Thief of Thieves will reunite Kirkman -- who wrote the original Walking Dead comics

upon which the series is based -- and fellow executive producer David

Alpert with Chic Eglee (The Shield, Dexter), who served as an EP

for Dead's first season. Thief of Thieves will be based on the

comic of the same name, which was also written by Kirkman.

The series will focus on master thief Conrad

Paulson who, while attempting to reconcile with his estranged wife and son,

vows to walk the straight and narrow, only to discover he's completely addicted

to the thrill of stealing.

"Much like The Walking Dead brought

horror to television in a unique and groundbreaking way, I feel Thief of

Thieves can do the same thing for heist stories, showing the humanity of

all the characters, including the criminals," explains Kirkman. "AMC recognizes the

limitless ideas generated by the comic industry."

The deal was brokered by CAA, Katz Golden

Rosenman for Kirkman, Behr Abramson for Alpert/Circle of Confusion, Michael

Gendler for Eglee and Marci Wiseman, head of business affairs for AMC with Roger Arar at

Loeb and Loeb.