AMC to Develop ‘Terror’ Anthology Series

AMC has greenlit an original anthology drama series The Terror, the network said Wednesday.

The 10-episode series, based on an adaption of the bestselling novel by Dan Simmons, will follow a 1847 Royal Naval expedition crew searching for the Northwest Passage that is attacked by a mysterious predator that stalks the ships, said network officials.

Scott Free, Emjag Productions and Entertainment 360 will produce the series, with Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker (The Good Wife, The Man In The High Castle); Alexandra Milchan (The Wolf of Wall Street); Scott Lambert (Paranoia); and Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones) serving as co-executive producers.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.