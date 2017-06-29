AMC, Comcast Launching Ad-Free Version of Network

AMC Networks and Comcast said they are making a premium, commercial-free version of AMC Network available to subscribers for $4.99 a month.

Subscribers will be able to see original AMC shows such as The Walking Dead at the same time as they air on the basic channel without commercials. The service will also offer other original content and curated movies.

The service, AMC Premiere, is soft launching Thursday, with more content becoming available throughout the summer.

“With AMC’s engagement at an all-time high, developing more options for viewers to connect with our content is a priority,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “Tens of millions of existing viewers watch our shows through the cable ecosystem, so partnering with Comcast gives us a great opportunity to launch this new idea at scale. We’re excited to make AMC Premiere an available option for Xfinity TV customers, as we continue to build deeper relationships with fan communities across all of our programming and platforms.”

Comcast’s Xfinity TV customers can access AMC Premiere through Xfinity set-top boxes and the Xfinity Stream website and mobile app. Availability on AMC apps and AMC.com will roll out over the coming months.

“We are always looking for new content and innovative experiences to offer our customers that will continually add value to their Xfinity TV subscription,” said Matt Strauss, Comcast's executive VP and general manager of video and entertainment services. “AMC Premiere is a great example of the new and innovative ways programmers can go to market with content and provide viewers with even more choice in how, when and where they access and engage with the network. We are excited to partner with AMC to deliver this first-of-its-kind experience to our customers.”