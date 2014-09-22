AMC Closes Deal for Xbox’s ‘Humans’

AMC has finalized its deal for the sci-fi drama Humans, which was originally set up with Xbox Entertainment Studios.

The network will coproduce with Shine Group-owned Kudos and U.K. broadcaster Channel 4.

Humans takes place in a world full of highly developed robotic servants that look exactly like people. Filming is set to begin this fall.

”I am proud of the work we have done shepherding Humans to this point, as well as facilitating and ensuring a smooth transition for our friends at Kudos/Shine and Channel 4," said XES president Nancy Tellem. "While we focus on our future plans, given the show’s production timetable and the support required to guarantee a successful co-production with a shared first window, we wanted to make certain the show found the right home now.”

In July, Microsoft said it would close down XES, an effort to create original content for its gaming consoles, as part of a plan to layoff 18,000 employees.