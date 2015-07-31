AMC, Channel 4 Renew ‘Humans’ for Second Season

AMC and the U.K.’s Channel 4 announced Friday drama Humans has been renewed for an eight-episode second season.

Production on the sci-fi drama will begin in 2016.

The series, a coproduction of AMC and Channel 4 with Kudos, explores what it means to be human through advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

“As one of the year’s top new cable series, Humans has been embraced by fans and critics across the U.S. and UK. We’re looking forward to continuing this very captivating story and further exploring the show’s parallel, Synth-filled world that hits so disturbingly close to home,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and Sundance TV.

The series is based on Swedish sci-fi drama Real Humans from Matador Films.

Humans is written by Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley, with Derek Wax, Chris Fry, Vincent, Brackley, Henrik Widman and Lars Lundström serving as executive producers.

The drama was originally developed with Xbox Entertainment Studios and picked up by AMC after the studio closed.