AMC CEO Sapan’s Pay Flat at $29M for 2017

AMC Network CEO Josh Sapan received total compensation of $29.6 million for 2017, down a bit from the $30.5 he received in 2016, according to documents filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Sapan’s base salary was unchanged at $2 million and his stock awards rose a bit to $14.3 million, but non-equity incentive plan compensation was $15.1 million, compared with $13.2 million the prior year.

Ed Carroll, the company’s COO, received $10.3 million for 2017, down from $22.2 million in 2016 when he got a stock bonus for signing a new deal with the company.

Executive chairman Chuck Dolan’s compensation rose to $3.5 million from $3 million.