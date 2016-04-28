AMC CEO Sapan Pay Drops to $17.7M

AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan received $17.687 million in total compensation last year, down from $40.3 million a year ago.

Last year, Sapan received a stock award with $25 million as a retention award for signing a new employment agreement with the company.

Sapan’s base salary was unchanged at $2 million and he received $10.1 million from the company’s non-equity incentive plan.

Ed Carroll, AMC’s COO, received $7.7 million, up from $5.6 million.

Cablevision founder Charles Dolan, who serves as executive chairman of AMC Networks, received $2.6 million, up from $2.3 million. Cablevision spun off AMC in 2011.