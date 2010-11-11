AMC Cancels 'Rubicon'

AMC has cancelled freshman drama Rubicon, the network announced Thursday.

"Rubicon

gave us an opportunity to tell a rich and compelling story and we're very proud

of the series," said the network in a statement. "This was not an easy

decision, but we are grateful to have had the opportunity to work with such a

phenomenally talented and dedicated team."

Rubicon, AMC's

third original series after Mad Men

and Breaking Bad, premiered on Aug.

1, 2010. It was produced by Warner Horizon Television.

AMC's newest series, The Walking Dead, was picked up for a second season earlier this

week, after airing two episodes.