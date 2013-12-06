AMC Cancels 'Low Winter Sun'

AMC has canceled Low Winter Sun after one season, the network confirmed.

Despite a good lead in from Breaking Bad's final run, the cop drama averaged just 1.2 million viewers over its 10-episode run over the summer. Low Winter Sun was based on a British series of the same name, starring Mark Strong reprising his role from the original version.

AMC is scheduled to premiere two new series in 2014—Halt & Catch Fire and Turn.