AMC Cancels 'The Killing'

AMC has declined to renew murder mystery drama The Killing for a third season, the network said Friday.

"After much deliberation, we've come to the difficult decision not to renew The Killing for a third season," said the network in a statement. "AMC is incredibly proud of the show and is fortunate to have worked with such a talented team on this project, from showrunner Veena Sud and our terrific partners at Fox Television Studios to the talented, dedicated crew and exceptional cast."

After initially premiering to 2.7 million viewers in April 2011, The Killing returned for its second season this April down 22% following a polarizing season one finale in which the series' central question of who killed Rosie Larsen was not answered.

Its last season finale in June -- which finally revealed the killer -- drew 1.4 million viewers, down 22% from the 1.8 million that watched the season two opener.