AMC Adapting 'Preacher' With Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg

AMC is dipping back into the comic book world for its next hit. The network announced Thursday that it will develop a drama series based on the popular comic book series Preacher from Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon.

The project is from Sony Pictures Television (which produced Breaking Bad and its upcoming spinoff Better Call Saul for AMC), with Seth Rogen (pictured right) and Evan Goldberg on board as writers and executive producers. Breaking Bad's Sam Catlin will serve as showrunner.

Rogen and Goldberg previously collaborated on the 2013 comedy film This Is The End.

Preacher follows Reverend Jesse Custer, a Texas preacher who has lost his faith, who learns that God has left Heaven and abandoned His responsibilities.

“This is amazing! We've tried for seven years to work on Preacher, and we're so psyched AMC is finally letting us," said Rogen and Goldberg. "It is our favorite comic of all time, and we're going to do everything we can to do it right."