AMC to Adapt Chris Hardwick’s ‘All-Star Celebrity Bowling’

AMC continues to build up its unscripted slate and further its relationship with comedian Chris Hardwick.

The cable network on Friday ordered a trio of unscripted series, including an adaptation of Hardwick’s web series All-Star Celebrity Bowling. In the show, two celebrity teams face off in a bowling match for charity, hosted by twin brothers Randy and Jason Sklar.

Hardwick is executive producer on the project. All-Star Celebrity Bowling is produced by his Nerdist Industries and High Noon Entertainment.

AMC ordered Visionaries (working title), about the employees of Vision Scenery, which designs and constructs sets, props and models for TV, film and other productions. The network also picked up its untitled Billy Corgan wrestling project, which follows the Smashing Pumpkins frontman as creative director of Resistance Pro, a Chicago-based wrestling league.

In August, AMC debuts 4th and Loud about the inaugural season of the L.A. KISS Arena Football League team.