AmberWatch Launching TV Channel

The AmberWatch Foundation is launching an interactive TV channel on Cablevision's advanced iO TV platform.

AmberWatch spokesperson Jennifer Walker says Cablevision will roll out the channel on systems in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania starting Nov. 15.

The foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to preventing child abduction through programs teaching kids and parents about safety, including teaming with law enforcement on its "Be Safe" curriculum.

The 24-hour channel (625) will feature entertainment and education, with a mix of library and original programming, including a movie of the week hosted by David Schwimmer, said Walker. The programming is aimed at both entertaining kids and keeping them safe, with tips on being aware of their surroundings, telling good people from bad, child safety info for caregivers, or dealing with bullying. The idea is to help prevent the abductions that trigger the now-familiar Amber alerts.

"Cablevision's branded VOD channels provide a wide array of organizations and advertisers a dedicated platform to engage directly with viewers," said David Kline, President and COO of Cablevision Media Sales. "AmberWatch TV is the latest VOD channel expanding the range of unique, targeted information services available to our iO TV digital cable customers. We are pleased to be the first cable provider to offer AmberWatch TV, bringing educational information that will help the communities we serve stay more informed about child safety."