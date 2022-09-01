Amazon’s Freevee Brings Back ‘The Suze Orman Show’

Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming platform Freevee will start showing The Suze Orman Show starting Thursday under a two-year licensing deal.

The agreement with Suze Orman Media Inc., covers FAST and on-deamnd rights for all 14 seasons and 592 episodes of the personal finance series, which ran on CBS from 200The Suze Orman Show, which ran on CNBC from 2002 to 2015.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Suze Orman is one of the most respected and recognized experts in personal finance. As viewers around the world seek answers to their questions about money management and the global economy, we couldn’t think of a better moment to make this show available—or a better partner than Suze,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original content and programming at Amazon Studios. “We are honored she chose Amazon Freevee as the new, long-awaited destination to exclusively stream The Suze Orman Show—allowing audiences free access to the evergreen wisdom and practical advice she has shared with millions throughout the years.”

Freevee will initially stream 207 episodes of the show, with more episodes rolling out each month through the end of the year. The series will come to Freevee viewers in the U.K. later this year and become available in Germany next year.

Also Read: NewFronts: Amazon's Freevee Greenlights Original Scripted, Unscripted Shows

“You should be so thrilled that Freevee is bringing back all episodes of The Suze Orman Show, because it gave financial freedom to millions of people,” said Orman. “Freevee is the perfect new home for my show because it’s completely free of charge, so of course you are approved to watch it!”

In 2020 Freevee, then known as IMDb TV , made a deal to launch a new show from Judge Judy Sheindlin after her popular courtroom show ended its run in syndication. Judy Justice was renewed for Season 2 earlier this year.

Freevee has been adding original programming to its lineup.In addition to Judy Justice, Freevee originals include Bosch: Legacy; reality design series Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis; comedy series Sprung; music documentary Post Malone: Runaway; heist drama Leverage: Redemption; spy thriller Alex Rider; and the sports docuseries Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. ■