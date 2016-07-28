Amazon Touts Original Programming Gains

Amazon July 28 announced a second quarter profit of $857 million (up from $92 million a year ago) off sales of $30.4 billion (up from $23.2 billion), and among the company’s quarterly highlights was an update on Amazon’s original programming slate.

This fall, several original series from Amazon Studios will premiere exclusively for Amazon Prime members, including seasons of The Man in the High Castle, Transparent, Mozart in the Jungle, Good Girls Revolt, Goliath and The Grand Tour. Amazon will also debut several films in theaters around the same time, including Gleason, Manchester by the Sea and The Handmaiden. The films will be made available to Prime members following their theatrical releases.

The update on Amazon’s release schedule comes after a quarter that saw Amazon Studios receive 16 Emmy nominations for its original series.

During the quarter, Amazon also launched Amazon Video Direct, a self-service program for content creators that allows them to make their content available via Prime Video, or as a rental, an ad-supported stream or for electronic sellthrough.