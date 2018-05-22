Amazon to Premiere ‘A Very English Scandal’ June 29

Amazon will premiere all three episodes of original series A Very English Scandal, starring Hugh Grant, June 29.

Written by Russell T. Davis and directed by Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal is “the shocking true story of the first British politician to stand trial for conspiracy and incitement to murder,” according to Amazon.

Grant plays disgraced Member of Parliament Jeremy Thorpe. Ben Whishaw is also in the cast.

The story is set in the late ‘60s, a time in the UK when “homosexuality has only just been decriminalized," Amazon said. "Jeremy Thorpe, the leader of the Liberal party and the youngest leader of any British political party in 100 years, has a secret he is desperate to hide.”

It is Grant’s first television role since the early 1990s, according to Amazon.

A Very English Scandal is executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Diarmuid McKeown for Blueprint Television, and Lucy Richer for the BBC, and produced by Dan Winch.