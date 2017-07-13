Amazon Studios Promotes Hall, Kwon and Andolina

Amazon Studios named new leaders to its operation. Nick Hall was promoted to head of drama at the studio. Gina Kwon and Ryan Andolina, who worked under Hall, were named the co-heads of comedy, Amazon Studios.

All three report to Joe Lewis, head of comedy, drama and VR at Amazon Studios.

Amazon, home of half hours Transparent and Catastrophe and hour drama Goliath, among other series, named Marc Resteghini its head of current hour series and Jill Arthur the head of current half hour shows.