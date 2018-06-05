Amazon Studios Inks Deal with Jordan Peele

Amazon Studios has inked a first look television deal with Jordan Peele and his production company Monkeypaw Productions. Peele starred in comedy series Key & Peele, and directed last year’s hit film Get Out.

He and Amazon are working together on The Hunt, a series about a group seeking out Nazis living in New York, and the documentary series Lorena, about Lorena Bobbitt.

“Jordan, Win Rosenfeld, and the Monkeypaw team represent the ideal creative collaboration as we continue to ramp up original, culturally relevant and riveting television,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Our Lorena Bobbitt documentary and series order for The Hunt represent just the start of what will be a prolific and exciting relationship with Monkeypaw.”

Peele founded Monkeypaw in 2012.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new relationship with Amazon,” he said. “They’ve been a fantastic partner to Monkeypaw over the last year because they’re committed to the same kind of fun and culturally-relevant television we are.”