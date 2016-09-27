Amazon Studios Greenlights Three New Series

Amazon Studios Tuesday has greenlit three pilots – I Love Dick, Jean-Claude Van Johnson and The Tick – to series that will debut in 2017.

I Love Dick stars Kevin Bacon and is based on a relationship-themed book of the same name; Jean-Claude Van Johnson stars martial arts actor Jean-Claude Van Damme as a retired undercover private contractor that’s drawn back into the game; and superhero-based The Tick stars Peter Serafinowicz.

“These pilots were vast in scope, disruptive in tone, challenging in story and sometimes even funny,” said Joe Lewis, head of half-hour series for Amazon Studios in a statement. “It’s rewarding to see customers embrace them in such a huge way. We can’t wait to premiere these series next year on Prime Video.”

