Amazon To Stream Entire Run of 'Veronica Mars' Series

Amazon.com said Thursday that its Amazon Prime Instant Video has reached an exclusive deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution to stream the entire run of detective series Veronica Mars, giving customers a chance to catch up with the cult hit more than a month before a new theatrical release is slated to hit screens.

Amazon Prime, which offers customers free two-day shipping on online purchases and access to more than 41,000 television episodes and movies for $79 per year, will be the exclusive online distributor of the series’ three seasons. The series, which debuted in 2004, tracks the exploits of high school and later college student (actress Kristen Bell) who moonlights as a private investigator under the tutelage of her detective father.

“The Veronica Mars series has been popular on DVD and Amazon Instant Video for years, so we know how much Amazon customers love this iconic television show,” said Amazon director of digital video content acquisition Brad Beale in a statement. “We are excited to become the exclusive subscription streaming home for Veronica Mars and to be able to offer the entire TV series to Prime members to enjoy at no additional charge. With the movie coming on March 14, both die-hard fans and new viewers can easily catch-up on this great show.”

