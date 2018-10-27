Amazon Shoots Down Reports about Ad-Supported Streaming Launch

Amazon said it has no plans to launch an ad-supported video on demand platform for its Fire TV streaming ecosystem.

“We have no plans to build an ad-supported Prime Video offering for free at this time,” Amazon investor relations director Dave Fildes said during the online retail giant’s third-quarter earnings call Thursday.

During the call, Amazon executives were asked about an Aug. 28 report in The Information, suggesting Amazon was about to launch, through its IMDB unit, a free-to-consumer, ad-supported streaming service, similar to the Roku Channel, for Fire TV devices.

Related: Amazon Channels Offering CBS All Access With Ads

Later, CNBC picked up the story, suggesting Amazon was going to announce the new app at the Advertising Week event in New York during the first week of October. (MCN aggregated both reports.)