Amazon Sets Premiere Date for New Pilots

Amazon Studios will premiere its newest round of pilots Aug. 28, the company announced Wednesday. U.S. and U.K. customers will be able to watch the five pilots on Amazon Instant Video and offer feedback—continuing the process that Amazon has employed with its two previous rounds of pilots.

The most recent batch of pilots includes three comedies (The Cosmopolitans from creator Whit Stillman, Really from Jay Chandrasekhar and Red Oaks from David Gordon Green and Steven Soderbergh) and two dramas (Hand of God from Marc Forster and Hysteria from Shaun Cassidy).

Amazon’s first two original series, Alpha House and Betas, premiered in 2013. In March, the company ordered six new series from its second round of pilots.