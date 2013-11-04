Amazon Sets First Premiere Dates

Amazon Studios has set premiere dates for its first two scripted series, Alpha House and Betas, which will both debut this month.

Alpha House, which follows four misfit Senators who share a house in Washington, D.C., will debut its 11-episode season (the pilot has already been made available) on Nov. 15. The Silicon Valley-set Betas will premiere a week later on Nov. 22.

Unlike Netflix — which releases the entire season all at once — Amazon will debut three episodes of each series for free, than roll out one per week to Amazon Prime subscribers.