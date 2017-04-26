Amazon Sets Aug. 25 for ‘The Tick’ Debut

Amazon will premiere its superhero comedy series The Tick on Aug. 25. The series is created by Ben Edlund, and the cast includes Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman and Valorie Curry.

As Amazon describes the series, “In a world where superheroes have been real for decades, an accountant with zero powers comes to realize his city is owned by a super villain. As he struggles to uncover this conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero.”

Edlund had created a Tick series back in 2001, which aired on Fox and starred Patrick Warburton as the crime-fighting bug.

