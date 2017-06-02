Amazon’s ‘The Last Tycoon’ Starts Up July 28

The Last Tycoon, a series based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s last work, will debut on Amazon July 28. The story is inspired by the life of film mogul Irving Thalberg. Matt Bomer, Kelsey Grammer and Lily Collins are in the cast.

According to Amazon, “In a world darkened by the Great Depression and the growing international influence of Hitler’s Germany, The Last Tycoon illuminates the passions, violence, and towering ambition of 1930s Hollywood.”

A co-production with TriStar Television, The Last Tycoon is executive produced by Billy Ray and Christopher Keyser, who are showrunners, as well as Joshua D. Maurer, Alixandre Witlin, David A. Stern and Scott Hornbacher.

“It’s thrilling to watch F. Scott Fitzgerald’s extraordinary work brought to life through the eyes of Billy and Chris, and this incredible cast,” said Joe Lewis, head of comedy, drama and VR at Amazon Studios. “This great team has created a stunning portrayal of 1930s Hollywood. We’re excited to share the series with Prime members this summer.”

The pilot is currently available online, while the remaining eight episodes become available July 28 for Prime members.

The Last Tycoon was part of Amazon’s pilot season last year, which gives customers an opportunity to review pilots and help choose the next Amazon original series.

Published posthumously, The Last Tycoon was Fitzgerald’s fifth novel. He had not completed it by the time he died, with his friend Edmund Wilson making it ready for publication.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KnRIv-QNtjg[/embed]