Amazon’s First Live NFL Stream Solid, Not Perfect

Amazon’s first Thursday Night Football live stream, offered to Prime Video subs, overcame a shaky start before setting down for the rest of last night’s NFL matchup between the Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers matchup.



Early into the contest, Amazon Videotweeted that customers in almost 150 countries were tuning into its first live NFL stream.



ButGeek Wirereportedthat “after initial buffering issues” and “getting booted from the Prime Video app,” eventually “the viewing experience went smoothly.”



For more, go to multichannel.com.