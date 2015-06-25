Amazon Renews ‘Transparent’ for Third Season

Amazon is feeling so bullish on its Golden-Globe winning series Transparent that it has renewed the dramedy for a third season ahead of its sophomore debut.

Creator Jill Soloway will continue in her role as showrunner, but has also recently signed an overall deal to develop other projects for Amazon's streaming service. Former coexecutive producer Andrea Sperling has been upped to executive producer of the series. The returning core cast includes Jeffrey Tambor as Maura Pfefferman, a transgender woman dealing with how her transition relates to her family; and Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker and Jay Duplass, who all play the rest of the Pfefferman clan.

The newly ordered episodes will premiere sometime during 2016, while season two’s premiere date this year has yet to be announced. Roy Price, VP of Amazon Studios, confirmed that production is underway currently.

“Jill is truly a creative force, and I’m thrilled that we will be collaborating with her on additional projects in the future and on a third season of Transparent,” Price said.

"I am so thrilled that I get to share more of the Pfeffermans' story with the world,” Soloway said. “We are all so in love with watching them change and grow.”