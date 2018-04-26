Amazon Renews Streaming Deal for Thursday NFL Games

The National Football League and Amazon renewed their deal to stream Thursday Night Football to Amazon Prime members worldwide for two more seasons.

Amazon Prime will stream the 11 weeknight games that Fox will broadcast. Those games are also broadcast in Spanish on Fox Deportes and appear on cable on the NFL Network.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

[Amazon Prime Exceeds 100 Million Subs]

"Amazon was a tremendous partner for Thursday Night Football in 2017 and as we continue our mission of delivering NFL games to fans whether they watch on television or on digital platforms, we are excited to work with them again for the next two seasons,” said Brian Rolapp, Chief Media and Business Officer for the NFL. "Having over 100 million Amazon Prime members provides a massive platform to distribute Thursday Night Football digitally, not only to our fans in the United States but also around the world."

The games will be available via the Prime Video app for TVs, game consoles, connected devices, and online.

The broadcast will be supplemented with interactive and the league will collaborate with Amazon on additional content opportunities and enhanced fan viewing experiences, including making the games available on the Twitch interactive social video service.

“Our customers love to stream football — last year, we successfully debuted NFL Thursday Night Football on Prime Video in the U.S. and around the world,” said Jeff Blackburn, senior VP Business Development & Entertainment at Amazon. “We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with the NFL and offer Prime members another two seasons of Thursday Night Football.”

The 2018 Thursday Night Football schedule kicks off Week 2 when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 13. That game is exclusively on NFL Network.

The 2018 Thursday Night Football slate of games on Fox/NFL Network/Fox Deportes and Amazon begins Week 4 when the Los Angeles Rams host the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 27.