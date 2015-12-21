Amazon Renews 'The Man in the High Castle'

Amazon’s freshman drama series The Man In The High Castle has been renewed for a second season after becoming the most streamed original series ever, according to company officials.

The series—which stars Alexa Davalos, Luke Kleintank, Rufus Sewell, Rupert Evans, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Joel de la Fuente and DJ Qualls and chronicles events if the Axis powers won World War II—broke the previous Amazon Prime streaming record set by Original Series Bosch, although Amazon would not reveal specific viewership numbers.

The Man In The High Castle is executively produced by Scott Free Productions’ Ridley Scott and David Zucker, along with Isa Dick Hackett.

