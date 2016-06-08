Amazon Renews Kids Series ‘Just Add Magic’

Amazon has ordered a second season of live action children’s series Just Add Magic, which will return exclusively to Prime Video. Geared to children ages 6-11, Just Add Magic had the most successful premiere weekend of any Amazon Original Kids series, in terms of U.S. Prime Video streams and hours, said Amazon.

Based on Cindy Callaghan’s book, Just Add Magic is a single-camera, half-hour series in which a found cookbook kicks up all sorts of magic. Executive producers are Andrew Orenstein (Malcolm in the Middle) and Joe Nussbaum (George Lucas in Love, Awkward). The cast includes Olivia Sanabia (Extant), Abby Donnelly (Suburgatory) and Aubrey Miller (Austin & Ally).

Thirteen-episode season one is available on Prime Video for subscribers.

