Amazon Renews Four Kids Series

Amazon Studios has renewed children’s shows Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street, Tumble Leaf, Creative Galaxy and Annedroids, each for a second season.

The four series “have all experienced a tremendous response from our customers and we’re excited to bring them back for another season,” said Tara Sorensen, head of kids programming for Amazon Studios. “Working with such remarkably talented and impactful creators in both the preschool and kids six to 11 space, it’s exciting to see where the storylines and characters will take us for another season.”

Tumble Leaf is created by Drew Hodges, who executive produces with Kelli Bixler of Bix Pix Entertainment. Creative Galaxy is produced by Out of the Blue Enterprises and executive produced by creator Angela C. Santomero with Samantha Freeman. Annedroids was created by J.J. Johnson and Sinking Ship Entertainment.

Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street is created by David Anaxagora and executive produced by Luke Matheny. The show was submitted by Anaxagora, a preschool teacher, unsolicited through Amazon’s online script-submission process.

“I’ve been in the kids TV business for a while,” Amazon Studios VP Roy Price told B&C in July, “and Gortimer Gibbon’s is one of the best kids pilots I’ve ever seen.”