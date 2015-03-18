Amazon Renews ‘Bosch’ for Second Season

Amazon has renewed crime drama Bosch for a second season.

Bosch is based on Michael Connelly’s series of crime novels, which all feature LAPD detective Harry Bosch in the main role.

Season two will be adapted from Connelly’s novels Trunk Music and The Drop. The first season was based on City of Bones, Echo Park and The Concrete Blonde.

Amazon said Bosch had the biggest debut weekend of any of its original series and was the top-watched title on Prime Instant Video during its first four weeks.