Amazon to Produce Theatrical Movies

Amazon Studios announced Monday that it will launch a film division that will produce and acquire original movies for theatrical release. According to Amazon, its movies will premiere on its Prime Instant Video service within 4-8 weeks of their debuts in theaters.

Independent film producer Ted Hope has been hired to lead the new venture as head of production for Amazon Original Movies.

“We look forward to expanding our production efforts into feature films. Our goal is to create close to twelve movies a year with production starting later this year,” said Roy Price, VP, Amazon Studios. “Not only will we bring Prime Instant Video customers exciting, unique, and exclusive films soon after a movie’s theatrical run, but we hope this program will also benefit filmmakers, who too often struggle to mount fresh and daring stories that deserve an audience.”