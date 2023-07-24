Amazon Prime Video Agrees To Distribute Fuse Plus

Fuse Media said it made a deal that will make its Fuse Plus premium subscription streaming service available via Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon’s Freevee platform already carries free ad-supported streaming television channels from Fuse, including Shades of Black, Backstage, Latino Vibes and OutTV Proud.

“To continue our partnership with Amazon bringing Fuse Plus to Prime Video subscribers is another testament to Fuse Media’s appeal to young, culturally diverse viewers eager for vibrant, authentic representations of their own lives on any screen they watch,” Fuse Media CEO Miguel Roggero said. “We look forward to building on this already successful partnership with Amazon, allowing us to share our award-winning, inclusive programming with even more audiences.”

Fuse Plus was launched in 2021. It costs $1.99 a month and features about 500 hours of original scripted and unscripted programming, documentaries and files for young, culturally diverse viewers.

“We are excited to work with Fuse Media,” Prime Video manager of content acquisition Ammon Lyle said. “Fuse Plus has a diverse selection of content and an amazing track record of introducing audiences to new voices.“