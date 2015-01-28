Amazon Prime to Stream ‘The White Queen’

Amazon Prime is the new streaming home of Starz’s miniseries The White Queen. All 10 episodes will be available to Prime subscribers via mobile devices, Amazon Instant Video app and online through their membership.

The series will still be available on Starz platforms.

"With this agreement, we can bring even more viewers into the world of Philippa Gregory's storytelling and introduce Prime members to the quality original programming found on STARZ," said Mara Winokur, senior VP, digital at Starz. "Amazon is a great platform to showcase The White Queen and we're excited that this new agreement allows us to continue to grow our relationship with Amazon, while expanding exposure to one of our miniseries from the growing library of programming found on the STARZ channels and services.”

"STARZ has an outstanding collection of programming,” added Brad Beale, VP of digital video content, acquisition for Amazon, “and we're thrilled that one of their award-nominated miniseries will be added to the great selection of exclusive movies and TV shows that are included as part of Amazon Prime."