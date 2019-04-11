Amazon Prime Renews ‘Hanna’ Series

Amazon Prime has renewed its freshman drama series Hanna, the streaming service said Thursday.

The series, based on the 2011 film of the same name, will return in 2020 to the streaming service, said company officials. The first season of the series, which stars Esmé Creed-Miles, debuted on Prime on March 29.

Hanna follows a young woman (Creed-Miles) — raised in total seclusion in Eastern Europe and trained to fight by her mercenary father — who is eventually forced to use her skills after her father is kidnapped.

“We knew we had something unique with Hanna, and with the added momentum from its special post-Super Bowl preview, Amazon Prime Video customers worldwide agreed,” said Albert Cheng, co-head of television, Amazon Studios in a statement. “Since it debuted only ten days ago, Hanna has had a tremendous response, and we’re thrilled with not only how it has performed for us on the service, but with the action-packed world David Farr has created for the series and the stellar cast, led by Esmé Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, and Joel Kinnaman. We’re excited to give fans a chance to see Hanna continue her journey on Amazon.”