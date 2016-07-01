Amazon Prime, PBS Kids Extend Agreement

Amazon Prime Video has picked up exclusive premium streaming rights to series from PBS Kids in a new multi-year agreement, the companies announced.

The deal gives Amazon Prime members continued access to current series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Odd Squad and Dinosaur Train, as well as new series Nature Cat and Ready Jet Go!

“We are excited to announce this new deal with PBS, which will make Prime Video the exclusive premium subscription home for the great PBS Kids series that our customers and their kids love,” said Brad Beale, VP of worldwide TV acquisition for Amazon. “From our award-winning Amazon Original Series to amazing licensed content from industry leaders like PBS Kids, we’re committed to making Prime Video the best destination for kids and family programming that will both educate and entertain.”

The PBS Kids programs will premiere on PBS stations first before hitting Prime and will also be available on Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, Amazon’s children’s subscription service.

“We are very pleased to be continuing our relationship with Amazon, increasing Prime Video members’ access to our trusted, educational programming,” said Lesli Rotenberg, senior VP and GM of children’s media and education for PBS. “PBS Kids shows have been developed with the needs of today’s children in mind and focus on fundamental academic areas such as literacy, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), in addition to collaboration, communication, critical thinking and creativity.”