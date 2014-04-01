Amazon Prime Lands ‘24’ Streaming Rights

Amazon announced Tuesday that its Prime Instant Video service has reached a deal for the exclusive SVOD rights to Fox’s 24, a month before the series is scheduled to return after four years.

Fox will return 24 with the limited series Live Another Day premiering May 5.

Prime members will have access to the entire eight-season run for the Fox drama, including the TV movie 24: Redemption. The deal includes Live Another Day, which will be available later this year.