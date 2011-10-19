Amazon Prime Gets More PBS Shows to Stream

Amazon.com expanded its licensing agreement with PBS that

will give subscribers to its streaming video service access to 1,000 episodes

of PBS programming.





Over the next several months, Amazon Prime customers will

be able to stream shows including NOVA,

Masterpiece and Antiques Roadshow. They will also be able to view Ken Burns

documentaries, including The Civil War,

Baseball, Jazz and his newest work, Prohibition.

PBS is also providing its news shows to Amazon Prime the day after they air on

the public television network.





Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.





"Expanding

the reach of our content by making it accessible through digital platforms is a

key priority for PBS," Jason Seiken, senior VP for PBS Interactive, product

development and innovation, said in a statement. "We are already delivering

more than 150 million streams of programming across Web and mobile apps each

month, so we are excited to offer more titles through Prime instant video and

ensure that our acclaimed content is available whenever and wherever people

want it."





Amazon

has made streaming video deals with CBS, Fox, NBCUniversal, Sony and Warner

Bros. Shows are streamed commercial free.





"Prime

instant video has included great content from PBS since the day it launched and

Prime members have told us they want even more -- so we are delivering,"

said Brad Beale, director of video content acquisition for Amazon. "Our

expanded relationship with PBS will bring the total number of titles available

for Prime instant video to over 12,000. We are committed to bringing Prime

Members and Kindle Fire owners even more compelling content very soon."



