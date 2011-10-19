Amazon Prime Gets More PBS Shows to Stream
Amazon.com expanded its licensing agreement with PBS that
will give subscribers to its streaming video service access to 1,000 episodes
of PBS programming.
Over the next several months, Amazon Prime customers will
be able to stream shows including NOVA,
Masterpiece and Antiques Roadshow. They will also be able to view Ken Burns
documentaries, including The Civil War,
Baseball, Jazz and his newest work, Prohibition.
PBS is also providing its news shows to Amazon Prime the day after they air on
the public television network.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Expanding
the reach of our content by making it accessible through digital platforms is a
key priority for PBS," Jason Seiken, senior VP for PBS Interactive, product
development and innovation, said in a statement. "We are already delivering
more than 150 million streams of programming across Web and mobile apps each
month, so we are excited to offer more titles through Prime instant video and
ensure that our acclaimed content is available whenever and wherever people
want it."
Amazon
has made streaming video deals with CBS, Fox, NBCUniversal, Sony and Warner
Bros. Shows are streamed commercial free.
"Prime
instant video has included great content from PBS since the day it launched and
Prime members have told us they want even more -- so we are delivering,"
said Brad Beale, director of video content acquisition for Amazon. "Our
expanded relationship with PBS will bring the total number of titles available
for Prime instant video to over 12,000. We are committed to bringing Prime
Members and Kindle Fire owners even more compelling content very soon."
