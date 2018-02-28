Amazon Prime to Distribute UFC Pay-Per-View Events

Amazon Prime Video, which is making deals to distribute content for a growing number of programmers, said it will be bringing UFC pay-per-view events to customers starting with the UFC 222: Cyborg vs Kunitskaya event on March 3.

UFC pay-per-view events on Prime Video will be available for pre-order and can be purchased up to four hours after the start of the live program. Customers will have rewind capability of up to an hour during the live event and will have access to replay coverage after its conclusion for 24 hours.

The events will be available to Amazon users whether or not they are Prime subscribers.

UFC pay-per-view events join a selection of live and on-demand sports content available on Prime Video.

The Prime original series Le Mans: Racing is Everything, GRAND PRIX Driver and two seasons of the behind-the-scenes NFL show All or Nothing are available now on Prime Video, at no additional cost to Prime members.

Through Amazon Channels, Prime members can watch sports content by subscribing to services such as SI TV and CBS All Access in the U.S. and the Eurosport Player in the U.K. and Germany.

This year, Prime Video will also deliver live and on-demand coverage of the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour and the Next Gen ATP Finals to customers in more than 200 countries and territories. In June, Prime members in the U.K. and Ireland can watch live and on-demand content covering the ATP’s Queen’s Club Championships and Eastbourne International on Prime Video, as part of an ATP partnership that will feature 37 ATP World Tour events annually beginning in 2019.

Prime original series featuring the New Zealand All Blacks, Manchester City F.C. and University of Michigan football are also coming to Prime Video later this year.