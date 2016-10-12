Amazon Premieres American Girl Series ‘WellieWishers’ Oct. 14

WellieWishers, an animated series from American Girl, debuts on Amazon Prime Oct. 14. The first of 26 episodes will be free for all customers through the Amazon Video app on TVs, connected devices or online, with all subsequent episodes available for Amazon Prime members. Introduced in June, American Girl's WellieWishers line of dolls helps girls ages 5-7 develop the social and emotional skills they need to be a good friend.

The 11-minute episodes follow the exploits of five WellieWishers characters—Willa, Kendall, Ashlyn, Emerson, and Camille. When the girls step into their colorful rain boots, they are ready for anything in their aunt's back yard.

"We're thrilled to work with Amazon to bring our first-ever animated series to girls and their families," said Katy Dickson, president of American Girl. "Girls will love the music, the adorable animals, and watching their favorite characters dream and play in their delightful garden. Parents will appreciate the timeless life lessons each character imparts to help their daughters become more compassionate and empathetic individuals."

The characters and stories were developed with the help of American Girl author Valerie Tripp, with help from children’s growth specialist Dr. Natascha Crandall.

Amazon and American Girl are also partnering on a live action special this fall, Melody, 1963: Love Has to Win, an American GirlStory.