Amazon Powers New Cooking Video Service From Discovery

Amazon is helping Discovery launch a new interactive cooking service that will feature top Food Network chefs and cost $6.99 a month.

Food Network Kitchen is expected to launch late this month in the U.S. The service will offer 25 weekly live classes and five daily live classes on weekends. Viewers will also be able to access 3,000 instructional cooking videos.

Via Amazon, viewers will be able to get ingredients to dishes sent directly to their homes through the Food Network Kitchen app using Amazon Fresh in select cities.

Viewer will also be able to get pots, pans, utensils and appliances in 2020.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Discovery to bring the new Food Network Kitchen content to Echo Show, Fire Tablets, and Fire TV. We hope the combination of Food Network’s world class cooking content and the simplicity of Alexa inspires and delights customers throughout every part of their cooking journey – whether they’re a seasoned cook or just starting out,” said Dave Limp, senior vice president, Amazon Devices and Services. “We look forward to hearing customers’ feedback on this experience and continuing to expand the offerings over time.”

Food Network Kitchen will be integrated with Amazon’s Alexa and can be streamed using Fire TV and Fire Tablet.