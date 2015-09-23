Amazon Pilots Bring Louis CK, Sacha Baron Cohen On Board

Amazon Studios has six pilots in the works, including ones from entertainment luminaries Louis CK, Diablo Cody and Sacha Baron Cohen. The six series will debut later this year on Amazon Video. The half-hour pilots include the surreal comedy Highston from Bob Nelson, which has Baron Cohen among its executive producers; the Tig Notaro comedy One Mississippi, whose executive producers include CK and Cody; and Z from Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin, both of The Killing, that is based on the life of Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald.

The hour-long pilots include the western Edge from Shane Black (Lethal Weapon, Iron Man 3) and Fred Dekker (Tales from the Crypt); Sixties newsroom drama Good Girls Revolt, written by Dana Calvo (Made in Jersey); and political thriller Patriot (working title) from Steven Conrad (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty).

The actors involved include Shaquille O’Neal, Terry O’Quinn, Flea and Christina Ricci.

“Our latest pilot season brings together a diverse group of shows that we think customers will really enjoy,” said Roy Price, VP, Amazon Studios. “We have something for everyone in this season and I am excited to see which shows spark conversation amongst our customers and what they want to be made into series.”

Amazon bagged five Primetime Emmy wins this year, including the Outstanding Actor in a Comedy trophy for Transparent’s Jeffrey Tambor.