Amazon Orders Woody Allen Series

Amazon has signed Woody Allen to write and direct a half-hour series.

Unlike most of its projects — which film a pilot that gets voted on by viewers whether or not to pick up the series — Amazon has already given the untitled scripted effort a full season order.

“Woody Allen is a visionary creator who has made some of the greatest films of all-time, and it’s an honor to be working with him on his first television series,” said Roy Price, vice president of Amazon Studios. “From Annie Hall to Blue Jasmine,Woody has been at the creative forefront of American cinema and we couldn’t be more excited to premiere his first TV series exclusively on Prime Instant Video next year.”

The project comes two days after Amazon won two Golden Globes for its transgender series Transparent.