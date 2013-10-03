Amazon Orders Three Comedy Pilots

Amazon Studios ordered three more comedy pilots on Thursday.

As it has done with its previous pilots, the new ones will stream on Amazon Instant Video and Lovefilm in the U.K. for customers to provide feedback to help determine which get picked up to series. The three pilots are:

Mozart in the Jungle, which is based on the Blair Tindall memior of the same name, shows what happens behind the scenes at a symphony. The project is from Roman Coppola (Moonrise Kingdom, The Darjeeling Limited) Jason Schwartzman (Saving Mr. Banks, Moonrise Kingdom) and Alex Timbers (Peter and the Starcatcher).

The Outlaws is about the ins and outs of a pro football team from the perspectives of both the players and front office. It was written by Jeremy Garelick and Jon Weinbach and its creative team also includes Matt Alvarez and former NFL star and Live! cohost Michael Strahan. Jay Chandrasekar (Super Troopers, Beerfest) will direct.

Transparent is a dark comedy about a Los Angeles family that has serious boundary issues. Written and directed by Jill Soloway (Six Feet Under, United States of Tara), the project stars Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Gaby Hoffman, Amy Landecker and Jay Duplass.

The pilots come as Amazon Studios is gearing up to premiere its first scritped comedies Beta House and Alphas this fall.