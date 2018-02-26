Amazon Orders Season Two of ‘Lore'

Amazon Prime has greenlit a second season of supernatural series Lore. Sean Crouch takes over as showrunner for the series, which was adapted from Aaron Mahnke’s podcast of the same name, which launched in 2015.

"Customers loved the first season of Lore for its unique blend of narrative and documentary storytelling, and we’re excited to give them another season of this suspenseful hybrid series," said Heather Schuster, head of unscripted, Amazon Originals. “Sean brings great experience in the supernatural genre, and we’re excited for him tohelp us tell even more frightening and visually captivating stories.”

According to Amazon, “Lore explores the real-life frightening and disturbing tales that give rise to modern-day myths and legends.”

The executive producers are Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Gale Anne Hurd, Brett-Patrick Jenkins, Jon Halperin and Mark Mannucci.

“As a fan of documentaries and horror, Lore resonates with me on so many levels,” said Hurd. “Season two is shaping up to be scarier and even more compelling and unnerving than our first one!”

Lore is produced by Propagate Content and Valhalla Entertainment.

“With Sean Crouch at the helm, Lore is set to be scarier than ever. In season two, we will explore global, real-life horror stories that make this series unlike anything else on television. We are thrilled to be back on Prime Video,” said Silverman and Owens.