Amazon Orders Season Five of ‘Bosch’

Amazon has ordered a fifth season of its crime drama Bosch. Eric Overmyer and Daniel Pyne will be showrunners on the fifth season.

Based on Michael Connelly’s novels, Bosch is produced by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company. Titus Welliver plays Bosch. Jamie Hector and Amy Aquino are also in the cast.



Season four, with ten episodes, starts April 13. Season four, based on the book Angels Flight, sees an attorney murdered on the eve of his civil rights trial against the LAPD, with homicide detective Bosch assigned to lead a task force to solve the crime before the city erupts in a riot.

“As Amazon Prime Video’s longest-running one-hour series, Bosch has long been a cornerstone of our scripted programming, and Prime members consistently clamor for more,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, head of scripted series, Amazon Studios. “We are excited to give them another season with Harry Bosch, Jerry Edgar, Grace Billets and the rest of the diverse characters that make up the Bosch universe.”

Bosch was developed for television by Overmyer and is executive produced by Overmyer, Pyne, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, John Mankiewicz, Michael Connelly, Henrik Pabst, Jan David Frouman and Elle Johnson.

“I could not be prouder of the show we are making. Bosch is entertaining and relevant to our world today,” said Connelly. “On top of that we have a fantastic writing staff and the cast and crew are the best. We feel we are just hitting our stride. Season four is based on Angels Flight and I don’t think we could have chosen a more timely story to tell.”