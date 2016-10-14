Amazon Orders ‘Little Big Awesome,’ ‘Ronja the Robber’s Daughter’

Amazon has ordered a pair of original children’s series. Little Big Awesome is a mix of animation, puppetry and live action and targeted to children ages 6-11. It follows a jelly giant named Gluko and a “kid-like creature” named Lennon on their various adventures. The series is created by Tomas Dieguez (TRONCO) and executive produced by Ben Gruber (SpongeBob SquarePants and Super Jail).

Narrated by Gillian Anderson, Ronja The Robber’s Daughter is about a “strong, adventurous young girl” who loves to explore. It’s an adaptation of the popular children's fantasy book of the same name by Swedish author Astrid Lindgren (Pippi Longstocking). The series is directed by Gorō Miyazaki and presented by Academy Award-winning Studio Ghibli (Spirited Away) and Saltkrakan.

“We are truly honored to be working with a team of exceptionally talented creators,” said Tara Sorensen, head of kids programming at Amazon Studios. “From the unique style of Little Big Awesome to the adaptation of beloved book series Ronja the Robber’s Daughter, we aim to bring a new level of storytelling to our customers and their families.” Amazon also ordered an additional 26 episodes of The Stinky & Dirty Show, which debuted last month.

Based on the I Stink! book series by Kate and Jim McMullan, The Stinky & Dirty Show follows the adventures of unlikely heroes Stinky the garbage truck and Dirty the backhoe loader. The series is written and developed by Guy Toubes and animated by Brown Bag Films, Ltd.

Amazon Original Kids Series are available for Prime members.